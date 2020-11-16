Bebe Rexha Reveals How She's Preparing for Her Movie Debut at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

It's showtime!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are officially in full swing. On Sunday, Nov. 15, the biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the stops for the annual awards ceremony. Ahead of the highly-anticipated event, Giuliana Rancic hosted E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and it was chock-full of OMG moments.

Case in point? Bebe Rexha, one of tonight's presenters, stunned on the red carpet with fire-blazing hair and a glitzy little black dress by Dsquared2 that lit up the room. Speaking to Giuliana, the pop star said she was "excited to be here."

The singer opened up about her making her feature film debut in 2021 after snagging a role in Queenpins, and how she's preparing for it.

"I'm shooting this week," she revealed. "So Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn I hope I don't mess this up."

Bebe said it's "hard to be acting and singing" but she's been a busy bee taking acting lessons through Zoom. "I'm doing my part in the car, doing a driving scene," she shared. "Really fun."