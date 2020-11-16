Karamo Brown Reveals He's "Smitten" By Someone New 5 Months After Split From Ian Jordan

Love is in the air!
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown might be off the market soon! The reality TV star dropped by the E! red carpet on Sunday at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards and revealed that there is someone new in his life.
Giuliana Rancic asked Karamo about recent comments he made sharing his interest in being on The Bachelor in the future. Unfortunately for fans, Karamo made those comments purely in jest, and revealed he currently has a special someone in his life.
"It was a complete joke. It was like something that was funny," he shared about the possibility of being a part of the hit ABC franchise. "I'm actually smitten by someone right now, so just you know, in this smitten world and doing what I got to do. No Bachelor for me, I'm going to focus on helping people to have transformations and growth. That's what it's all about."
Karamo revealed in September on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that he and Ian Jordan called it quits during the summer.
"It was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it's postponed officially," the Queer Eye star shared about his wedding. "My fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years and we broke up about three and a half months ago."
While the breakup was difficult for the star, he revealed that the two ended things on good terms and are remain friends.
"Luckily there was no cheating. We're good friends," Brown explained. "It's very nice when it's ‘I still love you and support you' and I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy, but yeah, no more wedding."
The star has a lot to be grateful for this year. Beyond his new love interest, he also recently celebrated his 40th birhday. Karamo dished to Giuliana about how he's feeling now that he's hit this huge milestone.
"40 is the new 40 and I'm proud of it," he shared about his recent birthday. "It does feel good. My bodies aching a little bit this morning. My back was hurting. My foot was hurting. But you know, I worked it out, I did a little stretch. It just let's you know that as you get older you just need to really take care of your body. Because when I was twenty I abused it. Now it's all about self-care."
It seems like 40 is off to a great start for him!