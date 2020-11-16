See Demi Lovato's Red Hot Arrival to the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Related : Demi Lovato to Host 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Demi Lovato is a "Stone Cold" stunner in her fiery red lewk at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the hostess arrived at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica wearing her Sunday finest. Dressed in a fiery red pantsuit from Naeem Khan pre-fall 2020 collection, the singer looked like Hollywood royalty. She complimented the glittering look by wearing her dark locks in waves and sporting the perfect makeup. As for the accessories, Demi stuck to the fashion rule that less is more, keeping things simple yet chic with shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti, Nickho Rey earrings and rings from Peter Marco.

No doubt there will be an outfit change or two throughout the night, as she is hosting the show.

Ahead of the big night, Demi shared that she was nervous but excited to host an award show for the first time. She told Late Night host Seth Meyers, "I am still nervous, like don't get me wrong. Hosting is not my first language so to speak. Singing is."