Wyatt Russell and Wife Meredith Hagner Are Expecting Their First Baby

Related : Kate Hudson's Spring Weight Loss Goal After Baby No. 3

Kate Hudson is about to have a brand new niece or nephew! On Nov. 15, the Almost Famous actress revealed that her half brother, Everybody Wants Some! actor Wyatt Russell, is getting ready to welcome his first baby with his wife, Search Party star Meredith Hagner.

"Celebrating our next family member today," Kate captioned a photo of her kissing Meredith's pregnant belly while both women wore dresses and flower crowns. "First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel We are over the moon and can't wait!!!!"

Wyatt, who will next star in Disney+ Marvel series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is the son of Kate' stepdad Kurt Russell and mom Goldie Hawn. He proposed to Meredith in 2018 after the couple met while working together on the movie Folk Hero & Funny Guy. Later, the two would go on to appear together in Ingrid Goes West, starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen.