LIVE NOW

E! Stream at the People’s Choice Awards 2020
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideos

People's Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Demi Lovato and More Stars

By Mike Vulpo Nov 16, 2020 12:56 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsLife/StyleDemi LovatoPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 15, 2020
Related: Demi Lovato Will Host & Justin Bieber Set to Perform at E! PCAs

It's time for the people to have their voices heard!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest names in pop culture are coming together for a very special award show where the biggest winners are picked from fans just like you.

Live from the Barker Hangar in Southern California, Demi Lovato will host the two-hour live event filled with epic performances, inspiring feel-good moments and more than a few surprises. In fact, Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross are just some of the famous faces that will be honored during the show. 

While this year's telecast may look a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic, some traditions will never go out of style. Yes, we're talking about red carpet fashion looks and star sightings.

From performers Justin Bieber and Chloe X Halle to presenters like Addison Rae and Tiffany Haddish, we're keeping track of all the celebrities participating in this year's show. 

photos
2020 People's Choice Awards: Most-Nominated Stars, Shows & Movies

Keep scrolling below to see all of the stars participating in this year's People's Choice Awards. And get ready for a unique show like no other.

"Honestly, the biggest pinch me is that I'm so glad I'll be on a stage at all this year," Demi told Today when teasing her hosting gig. "I count my blessings everyday." 

E!
Tracee Ellis Ross
E!
Tiffany Haddish
E!
Jameela Jamil

In Christopher John Rogers

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

In Naeem Khan with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Peter Marco rings, Nickho Rey earrings

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha

In Dsquared2

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Karamo Brown

In Versace 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Giuliana Rancic

In Alexandre Vauthier

E!
Doug The Pug

   

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Kendrick Sampson

    

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Erin Lim

In Falguni Shane Peacock

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Sofia Carson

In Giambattista Valli

E!
Becky G

    

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Nina Parker

In Melissa Mercedes

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Brad Goreski

In Gucci and Cartier 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Lauren Ash

In Christian Siriano

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Naz Perez

    

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Husband Thanks Her & Baby for B-Day Surprise

2

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

3

Ariana Grande Just Made a Subtle Yet Ultra Glam Hairstyle Change

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

2

Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Husband Thanks Her & Baby for B-Day Surprise

3

See Demi Lovato's Red Hot Arrival to the 2020 People's Choice Awards

4

Fact-Checking The Crown: How Does It Compare to Reality?

5

Ariana Grande Just Made a Subtle Yet Ultra Glam Hairstyle Change