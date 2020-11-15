Kaitlyn Bristowe Shows Off Her Dancing With the Stars Battle Wounds

Related : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Artem Chigvintsev Talk Family Support

Dancing With the Stars really put the "ow" in Kaitlyn Bristowe. On Nov. 15, the former Bachelorette star shared a video to Instagram that revealed all her DWTS battle wounds, and boy, did they look painful.

Set to the tune of "Coincidance" by Handsome Dancer, Kaitlyn showed off her bruised knee, scraped heels, and bandaged big toe. "Wow, you can really injure yourself during dance," Kaitlyn wrote in the caption, emphasizing the song's clever wordplay. "What a coinci-dance."

Kaitlyn is currently a semifinalist on season 29 of the competition series, along with partner Artem Chigvintsev. However, her Instagram didn't reveal all the injuries she suffered while competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. In September, the reality star injured her ankle, and it was unclear if she would be able to return to the show to perform that week. Fortunately for her fans, Kaitlyn not only returned, but ended up with the highest score of the night.