Watch Joe Giudice Adorably Fail at This TikTok Dance With His Daughters

Reunited and it feels so good. Joe Giudice and his daughters Milania, 14, and Gia, 19, finally got some face time after nearly a year apart due to Joe's deportation to Italy and the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum appeared with his children in posts on Gia's TikTok, where the trio performed dances popularized on the app. While the girls were clearly experts in the dances to "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" by Popp Hunna and Marv Allen's "Out the Frame," Joe couldn't exactly keep up. In fact, the father of four preferred to create his own dance moves to the tracks instead of following his daughters' challenging choreography. At the end of the video for "Out the Frame," the Bravo star waved goodbye before walking off camera.

Gia and Milania arrived in Italy last month and have been sharing updates on their trip on social media.

On Nov. 8, Milania wrote in the caption of a photo of her, Joe and Gia by the Spanish Steps in Rome, "my favorite city with my favorite people."