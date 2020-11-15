Man Accused of Attacking Rick Moranis Arrested in New York

Rick Moranis' alleged attacker has been arrested.

In October, surveillance video showed a man wearing an "I Love NY" sweatshirt approach the 67-year-old Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Ghostbusters actor on the sidewalk in New York City's Upper West Side, punching him in the head and knocking him to the ground. The assailant fled after the assault, which took place in broad daylight. On Saturday, Nov. 14, the New York Police Department tweeted that "thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged."

Police told NBC News the man in question is Marquis Ventura, 35. They said a transit officer in the subway system, a few blocks from where the assault took place, spotted the suspect. An NYPD spokesperson told E! News Ventura "was arrested in transit somewhere around 72nd and Broadway."

NBC News said police did not identify the victim as Moranis but referred to the assault outside the actor's Upper West Side building.