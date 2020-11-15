Olivia Wilde Shares Sweet Photo of Her and Jason Sudeikis' Kids After Breakup

Related : Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Break Up After Nearly 10 Years

Olivia Wilde continues to focus on her kids following her split from Jason Sudeikis.

The 36-year-old actress posted photos of her and her ex's son Otis Sudeikis, 6, and daughter Daisy Sudeikis, 4, enjoying a fun day out at a horse ranch on her Instagram Story on Saturday, Nov. 14. The two kids posed behind a white fence wearing masks. Olivia captioned the pic, "My everythings."

Olivia also shared a photo of herself at the ranch, also wearing a mask and standing by a horse.

E! News confirmed on Friday, Nov. 13, that the actress and Jason had ended their seven-year engagement. The two had been together for nine years.

People quoted a source as saying Olivia and Jason split at the beginning of the year, adding, "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."