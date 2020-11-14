Dwayne Johnson Credits Daughter, 2, With Helping Moana Song Reach Big Milestone

You're welcome, Dad!
On his Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 14, Dwayne Johnson shared an important milestone: His Moana character Maui's song "You're Welcome" from the hit 2016 hit Disney movie, which he does actually sing himself, recently went four times platinum last month. This means that more than 4 million copies of the single, written by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, have been sold.
Johnson wrote, "A huge daddy thank you to the real reason this song is 4Xs Platinum and growing - my 2 year old boss, Baby Tia who LOVES hearing me sing this song to her, but has no idea I'm actually, Maui - which kinda makes this whole thing that much more awesome."
For the past year, the actor has maintained a running gag in the family: singing "You're Welcome" and then asking Tia (full name: Tiana), the youngest of his three daughters, if he is in fact Maui.
And based on the many videos he has posted, she either doesn't understand that they are one and the same, or is simply trolling her dear old dad.
On April 15, Johnson posted on Instagram a video showing him singing "You're Welcome" as he and Tia watched Moana. He wrote, "And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we're the same person."
In late April, Johnson posted a video of himself once again singing the Moana song to Tia, but this time without the musical accompaniment.
He wrote, "And for the 1,927th time I will sing 'You're Welcome' to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends. But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we're all experiencing. And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, 'Maui' from Moana."
On May 1, he found himself singing the song while watching Moana once more with Tia.
"Tia. Is Daddy Maui?" he asked her, as seen in an Instagram video. "No," she replied.
"No," he said. "Okay. You wanna hear the song again?"
At the end of May, Johnson tried again to coax Tia with some revised lyrics. He sang, "Hey it's okay, it's okay, you're welcome / Because the world really wants to know," then asking, "Is Daddy Maui?"
Tia still wasn't having it, shutting her dad down with a simple, "No."
"Ladies & gents, my baby Tia finally believes.. oh wait. Never mind," Johnson wrote. "She still refuses to believe the urban legend that her daddy is actually, Maui. At this rate it's even pure speculation that her daddy is also The Rock. I'll happily take these L's and laugh as long as I get my daddy/daughter bond #3000timesandcounting."
In August, Johnson tried his luck again, but Tia still wasn't convinced.
"Could this be the glorious day my sweet baby Tia, finally accepts that her daddy is the demigod, Maui from MOANA? After repeatedly requesting, 'sing to my doggies daddy' I have a good feeling about this one," Johnson wrote alongside another video, adding. "Aaaaaaaand that's a very firm, NO. Even the doggies are callin' BS."
Guess Johnson will have to try again soon! Meanwhile, 4 million people have likely enjoyed hearing Tia's dad, er, Maui, on repeat.