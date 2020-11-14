Dwayne Johnson Credits Daughter, 2, With Helping Moana Song Reach Big Milestone

Related : Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Says He's "Cursed" With 3 Girls

You're welcome, Dad!

On his Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 14, Dwayne Johnson shared an important milestone: His Moana character Maui's song "You're Welcome" from the hit 2016 hit Disney movie, which he does actually sing himself, recently went four times platinum last month. This means that more than 4 million copies of the single, written by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, have been sold.

Johnson wrote, "A huge daddy thank you to the real reason this song is 4Xs Platinum and growing - my 2 year old boss, Baby Tia who LOVES hearing me sing this song to her, but has no idea I'm actually, Maui - which kinda makes this whole thing that much more awesome."

For the past year, the actor has maintained a running gag in the family: singing "You're Welcome" and then asking Tia (full name: Tiana), the youngest of his three daughters, if he is in fact Maui.

And based on the many videos he has posted, she either doesn't understand that they are one and the same, or is simply trolling her dear old dad.