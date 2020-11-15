E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Holiday Gift Guide for Binge Watchers in Your Life

From popcorn makers to cozy blankets to movie projectors, we rounded up the ultimate gifts to elevate any movie night!

Netflix & Chill never looked so good!

While the holidays may look different for some this year, we can still be certain that plenty of new shows and movies will be available to stream in the coming weeks. And if this year has taught us anything, it's that elevating at-home experiences is essential!

For those of you who are binge watchers or have loved ones who are always up to date on the latest shows and movies, we have the perfect gifts! From wearable blankets, to movie projectors, to face masks to popcorn makers, you're not going to want to hit pause on your favorite streaming services.

Scroll below for all of our must-have gifts for binge watchers!

Holiday Gifts for Teenagers 2020

Mini Home Theater Projector

Bring the movie theater to you and project your favorite tv shows and movies on your wall! This projector is the perfect way to take your Netflix & Chill experiences up a knotch! 

$92
Bed Bath & Beyond

Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Brushed Jersey Pajamas

Cozy up in these adorable and extremely comfortable pajamas! You're not going to want to leave the couch on those relaxing TV watching days.

$54
Nordstrom

The Wonderful Wine Co. Starter Pack

Pair your favorite tv shows with a nice bottle of wine! This ideal starter pack includes three wines that are all low sugar, low carb, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and vegan. Yes way, rose!

$60
Winc

The Comfy Original Quarter Zip Wearable Blanket

As seen on Shark Tank, this wearable blanket is a must-have for marathon movie nights. Netflix will definitely ask you if you're still watching!

$50
Amazon

Calliope Breakfast Tray

Breakfast in bed never looked so good! This beautiful tray is great for holding all of your movie time snacks.

$68
Anthropologie

West Bend Stir Crazy Electric Hot Oil Popcorn Popper Machine

You can enjoy fresh popcorn in every room of the house with this portable popcorn machine.

$60
$45
Amazon

Fluff Yeah UGG Shearling Slide

Keep your feet warm with these cozy slippers! These are perfect for wearing around the house or for late-night market runs.

$100
Revolve

Amazon Prime

Give the gift of fast and free shipping and thousands of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime.

$129
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Throw Blanket

This celeb-loved blanket was made for binge watching and for keeping warm during the colder months.

$147
Nordstrom

FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection

Put on a face mask and hit play! These face masks make great gifts for the multi-tasking binge watchers in your life.

$15
Amazon

Capri Blue Capiz Glass Candle

Set the mood for watching too many episodes of The Office with this winter-inspired scent.

$48
Anthropologie

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Keep your hot drink at the exact temperature you prefer with this smart mug! Also available in black.

$100
Amazon

Ocushield Macbook Air 13” Blue Light Filter Screen Protector

If you watch TV on your laptop, you're going to want this blue light screen protector! No more straining your eyes after watching an entire season in one sitting.

$55
Urban Outfitters

