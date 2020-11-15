Holiday Gift Guide for Binge Watchers in Your Life

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Netflix & Chill never looked so good!

While the holidays may look different for some this year, we can still be certain that plenty of new shows and movies will be available to stream in the coming weeks. And if this year has taught us anything, it's that elevating at-home experiences is essential!

For those of you who are binge watchers or have loved ones who are always up to date on the latest shows and movies, we have the perfect gifts! From wearable blankets, to movie projectors, to face masks to popcorn makers, you're not going to want to hit pause on your favorite streaming services.

Scroll below for all of our must-have gifts for binge watchers!