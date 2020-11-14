Maren Morris Reacts to Critics Saying She’s Not “Country” Enough

Related : Maren Morris Won't Filter Her Songs Because She's a Mother

Much like her celebrity lookalike Khloe Kardashian, Maren Morris is becoming a clapback queen.

"The Bones" singer had the perfect response to critics saying she isn't country enough—just two days after she swept the 2020 CMA Awards. Maren wrote on Twitter, "I still can get hurt when people claim I'm 'not country.'"

She added, "but when I stood there accepting @cma Song of the Year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path & sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who's already pioneered the genre. Thank you for accepting me."

Among those embracing and congratulating the 30-year-old on social media: Reese Witherspoon, Lily Aldridge and Kristin Cavallari. As for the haters? The rest don't matter.

After all, "The Middle" musician proved she has earned her place in the genre by winning Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year on Wednesday night. Not to mention, she showed up in a fiery, lingerie-inspired outfit by Dolce & Gabbana to seal the deal.