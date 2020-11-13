Pretty Little Liars Star Sasha Pieterse Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Related : "Pretty Little Liars" Star Sasha Pieterse Is Pregnant

This "little liar" just welcomed a little one of her very own.

Sasha Pieterse has given birth to her first baby with husband Hudson Sheaffer. On Friday, Nov. 13, the actress shared a photo of their son Hendrix Wade Sheaffer, who was born in the early morning hours of November 6. "One week ago today our lives changed forever," she gushed. "We are absolutely in love with him and we still can't believe he's ours."

Sasha and Hunter married in a castle in Ireland in 2018, three years after the Comics & Tonics author popped the question to his longtime partner.

The Inherent Vice actress revealed she was pregnant in May, on her second wedding anniversary. "Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then [sic] on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time)," she shared on Instagram. "Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

Since her announcement, the TV star has shared much of her pregnancy journey on social media. In July, Sasha posted a topless maternity pic on Instagram in honor of the #WomenSupportingWomen challenge.