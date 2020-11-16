A Dr. 90210 Patient With 4 Nipples "Just Wants to Feel Normal"

Related : New Mom Wants Her 2 Extra Nipples Removed

Three Four's a crowd.

Tonight's season finale of Dr. 90210 is bittersweet: We'll definitely miss seeing the all-female team of plastic surgeons on our screens, but we're also extremely eager to watch Dr. Cat Begovic help change yet another one of her patients' lives for the better.

This week, that patient is Tyler. She desperately needs Dr. Cat's help removing her two extra nipples—otherwise, she might take matters into her own hands!

"I have thought about taking some scissors and just going snip, snip; slapping a band-aid on it and hoping for the best," Tyler reveals.

She goes on to explain that one nipple is immediately below her left breast, and another on her right side in the middle of her abdomen.

"My extra nipples are so embarrassing and so bothersome," Tyler expresses in a confessional. "And I just would really like for them to be gone...It's definitely a cause of insecurity all the time. I just want to feel normal."