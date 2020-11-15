Fact-Checking The Crown Season 4: How Well Does It Hold Up To Reality?

Related : "The Crown's" Princess Diana Emma Corrin Talks Pressure

The Crown's season four subtitle should really be "The Story of Charles and Diana."

Much like viewers of the royal wedding in 1981, fans of the Netflix royal drama have anxiously awaited the arrival of Princess Diana (played to near-perfection by Emma Corrin) for almost two years.

And it turns out the wait was well worth it as the late Princess of Wales is the clear star of the new episodes, which depicts the tumultuous relationship between her and Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), from their first meeting through the early '90s. In the ten episodes, Diana's private battle with bulimia, deep loneliness and feelings about Charles' love for Camilla Parker-Bowles are all covered.

But just how accurate is creator Peter Morgan's take on Charles and Diana's relationship, its demise and Diana's role in the royal family?

In addition to the tale of Charles and Diana, season four also highlights the complicated dynamic between Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), the first female prime minister.