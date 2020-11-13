Kathryn Newton Recalls Accidentally Ruining Priceless Chanel Suit

Related : Kathryn Newton Recalls Early Acting Days on "All My Children"

Kathryn Newton is here to remind us that celebs are not just like us.

The Freaky actress revealed that she cut up a vintage Chanel suit before she realized that, uh, it's actually a priceless museum piece. Can't relate, though it does sound like something we'd do.

She dished on the light-hearted moment while speaking with InStyle on Friday, Nov. 13. Kathryn explained she was in Vancouver shooting Supernatural and found "this amazing vintage shop" filled with Yves Saint Laurent, Chrome Hearts and Chanel pieces.

"It was so, so cheap," she said. "I don't buy things full price—I'm not that person. I buy on sale, so I'll vintage shop and find these pieces and now I have this amazing collection. I have these suits from Chanel 1994—two black ones. You've seen the picture of the fashion models in the pastel [sets], with their amazing long legs. I have, like, four of those suits."