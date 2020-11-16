Start Your Engines: Drag Race Spain Is the Latest Addition to RuPaul's Franchise

Related : Carson Kressley Talks "RuPaul's Drag Race" & Emmy Noms

The time to brush up on your Spanish is now.

The fabulous world of RuPaul's Drag Race is officially expanding with Drag Race Spain, the sixth international iteration of the Emmy-winning franchise. World of Wonder, the production company behind the show, shared the big news on Nov. 16, confirming the series will stream on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and Atresplayer Premium in Spain.

"It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Atres, and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus," World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said in a statement. "In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race's joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever."

So far, the host, judges, cast and premiere date for Drag Race Spain have yet to be revealed. But if the series follows the format of other international versions, then we expect RuPaul to infrequently appear through pre-recorded intros that guide the queens through their challenges.

The Spanish version of the franchise joins international series based out of Thailand, Chile, Canada, Holland and the U.K.