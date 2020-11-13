Eva Mendes Takes Skin Care Seriously With Jaw-Dropping 7-Needle Treatment

Related : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

Beauty is pain, right?

On Nov. 12, Eva Mendes took to Instagram to show support for a newly opened Latina-owned beauty spa, Beauty Village Vergara, in Beverly Hills, Calif. However, to some fans, the end result was a bit unnerving, to say the least.

In the picture, the Hitch star can be seen lying down with seven needles injected into a thin layer of her skin under her chin. Yes, seven needles. "Here I am getting some Mono-Threads," she wrote. "Ayyyy Dios! I'll update you with the results if you care."

After sharing the snap, some of her 2.4 million followers expressed their concern. "HELL NAH GIRL," wrote one Instagram user. "THAT LOOKS SO CRAZY I hope ur ok. I'm shook." Added another, "Holly [sic] shit! I think I'd rather shit a brick and fart a crow bar."

But the mom of two was quick to put their minds at ease. "Ha! Just reading through some of the comments," Mendes wrote. "You made me laugh because that would've been my reaction to this! But @marianalvergara is so skilled I honestly had no idea I had that many in. Then when she told me how many I didn't believe her so I asked her to take a pic."