Amber Heard Shuts Down Rumors She's Not Returning for Aquaman 2

Amber Heard has thrown water on the rumors that she won't reprise her role of Mera in Aquaman 2.

Over the past year, speculation that the 34-year-old actress might not star in the sequel to the 2018 film has grown. In fact, a petition from fans of ex-husband Johnny Depp, calling on her to be removed from the movie has garnered more than 1.2 million signatures, with the organizers branding Heard a "domestic abuser." (She and Depp have accused each other of violence in legal proceedings, which are still pending.)

However, Heard squashed her haters' hopes during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told EW on Thursday, Nov. 12. "I'm so excited to film that."

In February 2019, Warner Bros. announced that Aquaman 2 would be released on Dec. 16, 2022. Jason Momoa is expected to reprise his role as the DC superhero. Production has not begun yet.