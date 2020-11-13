Larsa Pippen Has "Never Felt Pain Like This" After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Related : Dr. Oz Explains How Live Will Change After Coronavirus

Larsa Pippen is being directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the reality star confirmed with her Instagram followers that she has been battling COVID-19 for a week. "It's no joke," she wrote from her bed in a since-deleted post. "I've never felt pain like this."

According to NBC News, new COVID-19 cases are rising in 49 states and territories. In fact, the United States registered a new record surge in daily coronavirus cases on Nov. 13. Health officials continue to ask Americans to practice social distancing, wear face masks and wash hands frequently.

Just this week, the 2020 CMA Awards saw the impact of COVID-19. At the Nashville show, Lady A pulled out of performing during the live telecast after a family member tested positive.

"So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we've decided to stay home from the awards tonight," the group shared on Instagram one hour before showtime. "Stay safe out there."