Watch People's Choice Awards Nominee JoJo Siwa Show Off Her Rapping Skills With a Hamilton Song

Its her world, we're all just living in it!

JoJo Siwa is up for the Social Star of 2020 award at this year's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, which marks the young celebrities first ever PCAs nom! Before the big show this Sunday night, JoJo sat down with E! to dish on all of her favorite fellow nominees and who got her votes this year.

"I'd finish all my work, get all my schooling done and then for the rest of the day I'd be watching Grey's Anatomy in school," JoJo shared about her obsession with the hit medical drama in E!'s latest edition of the Celeb Stan Club video series. "I love this show. Honestly it kind of fulfills this side of my life, like the med side. If I wasn't do what I was doing right now I'd be going to med school, but it kind of gives me a little taste of that life." Who knew!

Like all big Grey's Anatomy fans, JoJo loves the heart behind all the big cases. "I've been watching it then for six years," she explained. "I love the drama, I love the the love in it. The love stories are so good."