Pregnant Mandy Moore Reveals How She's Hiding Her Baby Bump on This Is Us

Mandy Moore's beloved This Is Us character Rebecca Pearson may already be mom to three kids, but in real life, the actress is getting ready to welcome her very first baby with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith.
That creates a bit of a tricky situation for her NBC series, which just returned for its fifth season on Oct. 27. The Big Three's mom—who Mandy portrays across multiple decades, including as a grandma in her 70s—can't exactly rock Mandy's baby bump in every single scene. Fortunately, it seems like the powers that be at This Is Us have everything handled, according to Mandy's Nov. 13 interview with Hoda Kotb on Today.
When asked by Hoda what the family drama was using to hide her pregnancy, Mandy explained, "Very conspicious costumes, I guess, to hide stuff."
"I'm sure you'll see Rebecca carrying a lot of laundry baskets and pures oversized pursues, God knows what, for the next few months," she said with a laugh. "I've also heard they an digitally change things if need me."
The "When I Wasn't Watching" singer added that fans should expect "less full body shots" of her in the upcoming episodes.
This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman revealed in a virtual press conference in October that the show would also make use of its multiple timelines when Mandy became too pregnant to easily hide her belly.
"There may be a brief period or window where you don't see a lot of old Rebecca on the show, because she would have some really complicated explaining to do," Dan said. "But other than that, we're just kind of sticking with the plan."
Check out the full interview above.
