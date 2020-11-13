RHOP Preview: Ashley Darby Confronts Candiace Dillard Over Her "Very Hurtful" Past Actions

What's a Real Housewives trip without a dramatic dinner?

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac are still in Portugal on Sunday's all-new episode, and E! has an exclusive sneak peek that makes it clear Ashley Darby couldn't help but bring her baggage overseas.

In the below clip—which, of course plays out at a nice sitdown dinner—the Potomac ladies are discussing the possibility of a "baby Bassett."

As fans of the Bravo show may recall, Candiace Dillard-Bassett has previously revealed that she's not sure she wants to have children with her husband Chris Bassett, who has three kids from a previous marriage. However, earlier this season on RHOP, Candiace began to seriously consider the possibility after taking a pregnancy test (which was negative).

As the conversation continues, Robyn Dixon points out how "huge" it is that Candiace would be open to having children: "If she went all her adult life saying, 'I don't want kids. I'm not ready for kids,' and now she has space in her heart for a kid, that's so special."