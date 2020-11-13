Home Alone Director Calls Disney+’s Reboot a “Waste of Time”

Related : Happy 40th Birthday Macaulay Culkin: E! News Rewind

Home Alone director Chris Columbus is what the French call, "pas impressionné" by the upcoming Disney+ reboot.

The 62-year-old filmmaker, who directed the first two movies starring Macaulay Culkin, told Insider in an interview posted on Thursday, Nov. 12, "Nobody got in touch with me about it," adding, "It's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned."

"What's the point?" he asked. "I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film—a live-action version of that. What's the point? It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."

Columbus noted that he could also be "accused" of doing the same thing with Home Alone 2. "That movie is basically a remake of the first Home Alone," he admitted. "Does it need to exist? Yes, because some of those stunts make me laugh really hard, but I just don't believe it should be done."

In August 2019, Walt Disney Company's CEO told investors the company was planning a "reimagining" of Home Alone, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, for Disney+, its streaming service. In December, E! News confirmed that Jojo Rabbit actor Archie Yates was cast in the project.