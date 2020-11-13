The New Cardi B x Reebok Line is Here to Help You Be Unapologetically You

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Cardi B's first-ever footwear collection with Reebok just dropped!

The "WAP" artist joined forces with Reebok to reinvent two of their classic sneaker styles so women everywhere can feel empowered to be unapologetically themselves. Taking inspiration from a dystopian world and her own fashion moments, Cardi reimagined Reebok's classic Club C silhouette with bold and transparent designs to reflect women everywhere. The collection is part of her new "B Unexplainable" campaign with Reebok which explores society's expectations of women while also celebrating her personal growth and passion for design.