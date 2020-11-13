Jingle Jangle Star Madalen Mills' Holiday Gift Guide Hits All The Right Notes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Do you hear what we hear? Netflix's first live-action musical Jingle Jangle is here!
Madalen Mills, the breakout star of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, is not only a talented actress and musician, but she also has some amazing gift ideas for the holiday season ahead!
"My best gift-giving advice for the holidays would be to take the time that you need to think about what the receiver of the gift likes or may want," the Broadway actress explained to E!. "For example, think about what they like to do for fun or professionally, and maybe get them something that has to do with this passion. This way, you can make sure that your gift is personal and heartfelt. Remember, it's the thought that counts!"
From Nintendo Switches to Facebook's Oculus Virtual Reality Headset to Harry Potter Chess Sets to delicious cupcakes, Madalen's gift suggestions will take care of everyone on your list. But as we all know, spending quality time with friends and family is the best gift of all.
"My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is spending time with my family," the Netflix star told us. "Since I do travel a lot, it's really nice to be able to spend time with my loved ones when I can. I also love playing music, watching College Football, and eating good food during the holidays!"
In honor of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey being released on Netflix today, check out all of Madalen's gift ideas below!
Apple Air Pods Pro
"The Apple Airpods or Apple Airpods Pro make a great gift for anyone who loves to listen to music and/or watch TV and movies on their favorite device," Madalen shared with us. "I personally love the Airpods Pro because it has an awesome noise cancellation feature that the regular Airpods do not have."
Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
"I recently received this special chess set from my mom, and I absolutely love it! This set looks like it came straight out of the movie, and I especially love the detail on the chess pieces!"
3D Crystal Heart
"These beautiful crystal photo's from ArtPix3D® are a great way to keep your favorite memories alive in a chic and modern way! If you have a great photo of you and your best friend, this could be a great gift to send this Christmas!"
Nintendo Switch
"I love the Nintendo Switch! I have one for myself, and I love the variety of games Nintendo offers on the switch!"
Baked by Melissa Holiday Cheer Cupcakes
"When I was on Broadway, I happened to stumble upon a cupcake shop named Baked by Melissa one day, and I loved (and still love) their cupcakes to this day! These bite-sized cupcakes come in a variety of different flavors (my favorite is the tie-dye cupcake), and is an awesome sweet-treat that can be delivered!
iPhone 12 Pro
"A new phone is ALWAYS a perfect gift! I currently have the iPhone XS Max, but I definitely want the new iPhone 12 Pro because I want to try out 5G for the first time (hint hint, mom!)!"
Oculus Quest Virtual Reality Headset by Facebook
"This virtual headset is definitely the next step for gamers that want to be in the video game! The Oculus Quest is so immersive, and my favorite thing about this headset is the fact that it is wireless and doesn't require any external cameras. Therefore, you can easily transport yourself into a different world! I would absolutely recommend this awesome gift for your gamer!"
