Jingle Jangle Star Madalen Mills' Holiday Gift Guide Hits All The Right Notes

Do you hear what we hear? Netflix's first live-action musical Jingle Jangle is here!

Madalen Mills, the breakout star of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, is not only a talented actress and musician, but she also has some amazing gift ideas for the holiday season ahead!

"My best gift-giving advice for the holidays would be to take the time that you need to think about what the receiver of the gift likes or may want," the Broadway actress explained to E!. "For example, think about what they like to do for fun or professionally, and maybe get them something that has to do with this passion. This way, you can make sure that your gift is personal and heartfelt. Remember, it's the thought that counts!"