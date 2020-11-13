Khloe Kardashian Tells Tristan Thompson Exactly How She Feels About Getting Back Together

Is Khloe Kardashian still in love with Tristan Thompson?
On Thursday's season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American mogul revealed to her ex how she felt about them romantically reuniting. This candid conversation came about after Tristan became a pillar of support for Khloe during the coronavirus pandemic.
In fact, during a chat with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian, Khloe said Tristan had tried to make a move "every day." While Khloe assured her family she and Tristan only "pecked" in quarantine, the KUWTK stars were convinced that something more was going on.
"My family is just up each other's asses all the f--king time," Khloe sounded off in a confessional. "It's strange, but I love it. Sometimes, I have to process things…it's ok to go through the motions. We don't have to just like, jump from A to Z."
Thus, after playful teasing from her family, Khloe felt it was time to address the state of her relationship with Tristan. However, before this could happen, Khloe had to figure out how she actually felt about True Thompson's dad.
While confiding in BFF Malika Haqq, Khloe revealed she wasn't sure "if romantically" she could "get there" with her ex.
She lamented, "I don't know how to even like, try that."
In response to this, Malika advised, "You won't know if you don't try. Take baby steps, open up a little bit. You won't even really have a conversation with the man about your relationship and the past."
Following this chat, Malika reached out to Tristan and gauged his reaction about a reconciliation. To the KUWTK camera, Malika noted that Khloe's ex "does have a great heart and is a good person, he just made some really horrible mistakes."
And, from what Tristan shared with Malika, it was clear that the basketball player regretted his past behavior.
"We're in a good space but, obviously you know, I lost my partner-in-crime, my taco Tuesday buddy," Tristan shared. "It's like, damn. When it hits you, it hits you hard."
While he continued to open up to Malika, Tristan acknowledged that Khloe "sacrificed the world for me" and called his past behavior "immature."
"I put a lot of weight on opinions that didn't matter," he added. "It's ok to be deeply in love, you don't lose your man power."
After Tristan's revelation, Malika shared that, while he had a "tough journey" ahead of him, "everything [was] not lost."
Tristan went on to declare, "I want my baby back. I want my queen back."
Not only did Tristan regret losing Khloe, he regretted disappointing Kris with his actions. Therefore, Tristan turned to the famed momager to discuss Khloe.
During a sit down with Kris, Tristan relayed, "When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down, and our relationship. ‘Cause, you viewed me as a son so, that's what was the part that was really sad."
Kris responded, "Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy."
Tristan went on to assure Kris that he's slowly, but surely, rebuilding his relationship with Khloe.
In a confessional, Kris noted, "All the mending and healing that has gone on has made me feel good about him as a person."
By the end of the episode, Khloe and Tristan had a heart-to-heart about the state of their relationship. At the start of the conversation, Khloe recognized the change in Tristan, but feared it wasn't a permanent one.
According to Tristan, he had "grown to a point" where he knew what he wanted—and that's to be with Khloe. Still, Tristan understood Khloe's reservations.
"Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No. But, would it be great if I could have this fairy tale ending? Yes," Khloe expressed. "Just because you have a family with someone also doesn't mean you have to stay with someone if it's not the best fit."
Although Khloe couldn't give Tristan a definitive answer about their future, she did say she was taking her wall down.
"For the past year, I have seen so much growth and so much change in Tristan, which I'm so grateful for," Khloe told the KUWTK camera. "Right now, I'm giving the best that I can give and I'm trying. I feel like we're in a good place and there is progression and there is some forward momentum."
For all of this and more, including the violation of Scott Disick's privacy, watch the recap video above.
Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)