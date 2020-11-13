Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

These Glam At-Home Hairdos Take You From Work Calls to Virtual Nights Out in a Snap

Two simple and sophisticated looks to try!

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 13, 2020 12:21 AMTags

Just because you're socializing virtually this year does not mean that you should skip out on great hair. Below, learn how to perfect two glam at-home hairdos—a braided bun with a bow and a sleek headband braid—using the new Remington Hydraluxe Pro Hair Dryer and Straightener. These compliment-magnet ‘dos will take you from work calls to virtual nights out in a snap. 

The innovative new Remington hot tools featured help you achieve expert results with zero heat damage. That's all thanks to their revolutionary Hydracare Mist and Sensor technologies that allow you to style your hair at lower, healthier temperatures.

So ahead, learn how to get these looks:

Remington
Braided Bun With a Bow

Remington
Step 1

1. Blow dry hair completely using the Hydraluxe Pro Hairdryer

Remington
Step 2

2. Gather hair into a high pony tail

Remington
Step 3

3. Divide pony tail evenly into sections and braid each section

Remington
Step 4

4. Twist braids into a high bun and secure

Remington
Step 5

5. Add a festive velvet bow for a complete holiday look!

Remington
Sleek Headband Braid
Remington
Step 1

1. Straighten hair using the Hydraluxe Pro Straightener

Remington
Step 2

2. Section off two inches of hair around the face and divide each side into two

Remington
Step 3

3. Leaving the front piece down around the face, braid each of the back sections across the top of the head

Remington
Step 4

4. Pull each braided section across the top of the head and bobby pin in place on the other side for a braided headband effect

Remington
Step 5

5. Gently pull the braid apart to loosen slightly and add dimension

For more information or to purchase the NEW Hydraluxe Pro Hairstyling collection, please visit here!

