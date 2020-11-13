Nikki Bella Finally Gets an Answer About Baby Matteo's Heart Health

Related : Brie & Nikki Bella's Pregnancy Journey: "Total Bellas" Recap (S6, Ep1)

Opening up in a big way.

Tonight's all-new Total Bellas kicked off what's guaranteed to be an eventful season, and while fans were surely grateful to have the (very pregnant!) Bella Twins back on their screens, much of the episode was difficult to watch, as Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev received scary news about their son's heart.

Even worse, the couple couldn't get the answers they needed right away, and in the meantime, Nikki was preparing to tell the world—including her mother, Kathy Colace—something extremely upsetting from her past.

The former WWE star made the painful revelation in Incomparable, her joint memoir with Brie Bella, that was preparing to hit shelves at the time.

"I was raped twice in high school," Nikki said in a confessional. "This happened to me when I was 16 and 17. For over 20 years, I have held so much guilt and shame and blamed myself. It's, like, even hard to say the word 'rape.' It's just still really hard for me to say that or talk about it."

"I have not told my mom," Nikki added, noting that when the rapes occurred, her parents were getting a divorce. "And now the whole world's gonna know."