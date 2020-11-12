YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Announces Birth of Baby Boy With a Sweet Tribute to Her Late Son

Brittani Boren Leach is celebrating the arrival of her baby boy, Cole.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, the YouTuber announced the birth of her family's newest addition. She wrote on Instagram that she welcomed Cole Dean Leach into the world at 8:33 a.m. "When they placed him in my arms it was a feeling I could never describe," Brittani described. "Big brother Crew sure outdid himself, and no doubt is smiling ear to ear in Heaven."

She added, "Welcome to the world Baby Cole, you have NO idea how much you're loved."

On her Instagram Story, the mom said that Cole, who is "perfect in every way," was given his middle name in honor of husband Jeff Leach's father and grandfather. Not only that, Brittani and Jeff use "baseball themed" middle names for their boys, explaining, "'Dizzy' Dean played for the Cardinals. Cardinals remind us of our boy."