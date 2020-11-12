Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Every Photo From Dream Kardashian's Disney-Themed 4th Birthday Party

A Disney dream for Dream Kardashian.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Rob Kardashian's daughter rang in her fourth birthday with a Disney-themed bash with family. We know this to be true as aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian gave sneak peek inside the magical event.

Of course, in typical Kardashian fashion, this birthday bash was filled with festive balloons, a beautiful cake and costumes galore. For starters, as we saw on the Good American mogul's Instagram story, Dream was greeted by gold balloons that spelled out, "Happy Birthday Dream".

But that's not all as the room also had colorful balloons featuring the Disney princesses, including Cinderella, Moana, Rapunzel and Belle. Speaking of Beauty and the Beast, that was also the theme for Dream's towering cake.

Dream's name was etched, in icing, onto an edible Beauty and the Beast castle with characters from the movie surrounding the celebratory dessert. Oh, and cousin Penelope Disick dressed as Belle for the magical occasion.

photos
Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

That's not the only costume of note as Kourtney transformed into Cinderella's Fairy Godmother and "Lovey" Kris Jenner dressed as Snow White.

This magical celebration came after Rob paid tribute to his daughter on her actual birthday, Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The Arthur George founder wrote, "Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You"

Instagram

As E! readers may recall, Rob and ex Blac Chyna welcomed Dream Renée into the world on Nov. 10, 2016. While the couple is no longer together, they are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter.

For a closer look at Dream's Disney birthday party, scroll through the images below.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Dream

For Dream Kardashian's fourth birthday, the little one received giant, gold "Happy Birthday Dream" balloons.

Instagram
The Happiest Birthday on Earth

A closer look at the gorgeous balloons for Dream's birthday.

Instagram
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo

Kourtney Kardashian transformed into Cinderella's Fairy Godmother in honor of niece Dream Kardashian's fourth birthday.

Instagram
Tale As Old As Time

The youngster's cake was the Beauty and the Beast castle and was topped with the film's main characters.

Instagram
Disney-mania

Kris Jenner and Penelope Disick also donned costumes as they dressed as Snow White and Belle, respectively.

Instagram
The Disney Princesses

Little clusters of balloons featured different Disney princesses. We spy Moana and Cinderella in this snap!

Instagram
More Disney Fun

Another cluster of balloons featured The Little Mermaid's Ariel and Tangled's Rapunzel.

Happy Birthday, Dream!

