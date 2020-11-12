Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Pregnancy Speculation After 2020 CMA Awards

Related : CMA Awards 2020: See the Cutest Couples of the Night

Kelsea Ballerini is not afraid to clear the air.

After performing at the 2020 CMA Awards on Nov. 11, the country singer was on cloud nine. But when scrolling through Twitter the next day, Kelsea couldn't help but spot a follower commenting on her figure.

"Could our sweet adorable @KelseaBallerini be pregnant???" the user wrote. Kelsea decided to set the record straight while also delivering a quick lesson on being polite.

"I'm sure you mean well, but it's incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant," Kelsea shared. "I'm not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I'd want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let's not judge bloat levels on the internet."

During the award show, Kelsea stepped out in a strapless red and green Dolce & Gabbana floral gown styled by Molly Dickson. Makeup artist Kelsea Deenihan helped with glam including the star's red hot lip.