The Weeknd to Perform Halftime Show at 2021 Super Bowl

With mere months to go until the 2021 Super Bowl, The Weeknd has been confirmed as the next star of the highly anticipated halftime show. Keep scrolling for the Grammy winner's announcement.

Cue the blinding lights—because The Weeknd is taking over the halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl.

While it's hard to believe the 2021 game is already mere months away, the Grammy-winning star confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 12 that he is next year's big pick. "Performing on the iconic stage," the singer wrote in an Instagram post. "See you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV."

The 30-year-old further addressed the milestone moment, stating in the official announcement, "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

The live performance will unfold inside the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate 2020, concerts and lives performances have been severely limited—a factor Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi, acknowledged in a statement.  

"After a year that's largely been void of live music, we can't wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world's biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity," Kaplan said, "delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come."

Adam Harter, Senior Vice President, Sports, Media and Entertainment for PepsiCo, added, "We expect The Weeknd will continue to raise the bar, setting a new precedent both musically and visually for the most-watched performance of the year."

Best Super Bowl Performances Ever!

The Weeknd is set to join some seriously star-studded history as musical greats like Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Beyoncé have all previously delivered stunning shows at the annual game. Plus, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira most recently set the bar high with their joint halftime performance in 2020. If he's feeling any nerves though, he shouldn't fret—Jay-Z has given the star his stamp of approval.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," the mogul said in a statement. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

Now, as the countdown begins to the big game, prepare for what's sure to be a touchdown performance by revisiting 15 of the best halftime shows ever. All you have to do is keep scrolling!

Al Bello/Getty Images
15. Black Eyed Peas, Usher, and Slash (2011)

The performances rocked, but would have been much more enjoyable had they fixed the sound system...

Al Pereira/WireImage
14. Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott (2015)

Two words made this Halftime Show go viral: Left Shark.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
13. The Who (2010)

A classic choice.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
12. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)

His performance has been underrated because it's obviously not as flashy as some of the others, but Petty's set was filled with rock-solid hits, "American Girl," "Won't Back Down," "Free Fallin'," and "Running Down a Dream." But 10 years ago, he came, he delivered, he smiled. May he RIP.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
11. Justin Timberlake (2018)

No nipples in this one, and reviews about his solo performance were mixed.

Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT
10. Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band (2009)

"I want you to step back from the guacamole dip, I want you to put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up," the singer said onstage. Whatever you say, Boss.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
9. Rolling Stones (2006)

The boys in the band are going to be able rock the house until they're six feet under—and if you know how they used to party, you know that probably should have happened a long time ago. No matter when or where Stones have performed, Mick Jagger and his unruly lads have brought it for the past 55 years and that was certainly the case when they started the crowd up with tunes like "Rough Justice" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

KMazur/WireImage
8. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, 'NSYNC, Nelly and Mary J. Blige (2001)

Basically every single person in music industry was on this Super Bowl stage. It was pandemonium. The show was during the height of boy bands, popstars and bubblegum tunes. The pre-9/11 performance happened in a simpler, more innocent time—back when Spears and Timberlake were still a power couple, when BritBrit still hadn't had a breakdown, when 'NSYNC was still in sync with each other and when the world still believed A-listers could stay together forever. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
7. Madonna, CeeLo Green, and LMFAO (2012)

It was a spectacular spectacle, complete with Cleopatra costume, a gospel choir, and some type of cheerleader outfit-type thingy. We felt it. You felt it. Football felt it.

Al Bello/Getty Images; KMazur/WireImage
6. Sting, Shania Twain and No Doubt (2003)

In his first play (or song rather), Sting stung the audience with his update on his classic, "Message in a Bottle." Gwen Stefani came out to the crowd rocking her washboard abs, baggy pants and glittering bustier. The whole thing was a blast and the crowd was loving it.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images
5.: Diana Ross (1996)

The former Supremes singer was nothing short of supreme when she rocked the house at the Halftime Show. The queen did an amazing four costume changes in 12 minutes. The timeless entertainer belted "You Keep Me Hanging on", "Baby Love" and "I Will Survive" before heading out on a helicopter, as one does when you're Diana Ross.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
4. Beyoncé (2013)

After lip-syncing the national anthem at Obama's second inauguration the month before, Bey knew she needed to bring it to the Super Bowl—and that's just what she did. Jay-Z's lady love made it clear as day that she was singing live at the Superdome in New Orleans, breaking down the vocals and wowing the crowd. Midway through she basically gave fans a heart attack when Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined her onstage for a Destiny's Child reunion. Slay, Bey, slaaaaaaaay!

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
3. Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady G didn't raise the roof, she sang "God Bless America" and then she literally jumped off it. Well, sort of. After that high-flying start, the superstar singer broke into "Poker Face." It was thrilling; it was over the top; it was all Gaga all the time and fans went gaga for it. There was no meat dress, no blood, no giant glowing egg—just an action-packed performance that made you think that the "Bad Romance" singer was born to be on the 50-yard line. 

Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
2. Michael Jackson (1993)

In a masterful move that only the King of Pop could have the audacity to pull off, MJ stood on stage for a full 90 seconds (remember you only get 13 minutes tops) without moving. The smooth criminal had the audience in the palm of his hand when he busted into "Jam." The master performer then broke into "Billie Jean" and "Black or White." There were fedoras, crotch grabs, leg spins (and kicks) and oh-so-much entertainment. The pop star then used the entire audience in Rose Bowl to create giant portraits of kids as he sung "Heal the World."

Phil Ramey/RameyPix/Corbis via Getty Images
1. Prince (2007)

The artist formerly known as The Artist Formerly Known as Prince perfected the Super Bowl Halftime show when he performed "We Will Rock You", "Let's Go Crazy", "Baby I'm a Star", "Proud Mary", "All Along the Watchtower", "Best of You", and, of course, "Purple Rain"—during a downpour!

