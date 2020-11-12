Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The First Poster For Ryan Murphy’s New American Horror Story Spinoff Series Is Creepy AF

After teasing season 10 of American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy shared a terrifying first look at his new spinoff series, American Horror Stories.

By Jonathan Borge Nov 12, 2020 4:10 PMTags
TVSarah PaulsonFxAmerican Horror StoryRyan MurphyShows
Related: Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Ryan Murphy is back to doing what he does best: scaring us.

Fresh off the September debut of Ratchedthe Sarah Paulson-led drama inspired by One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest—Murphy has taken to social media to tease what's in store for the future of American Horror Story. The answer? A completely separate spinoff that already sounds like it'll live up to some of the best AHS seasons (Murder House and Coven are honestly untouchable). 

In a new poster, Murphy confirmed that the spinoff to his beloved anthology series is called American Horror Stories. Unlike the original franchise, each episode of Stories will spotlight an entirely new tale. 

"It's the AHS spinoff," Murphy wrote. "We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore...many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow."

The terrifying new poster for it features a faceless woman in latex with a heart-shaped blood stain dripping from her lips. Her portrait looks like a cracked egg with a spider web woven inside. Weird, and very Murphy. 

photos
American Horror Story's Shocking Casting Moves

On Instagram, Murphy favorites like Cody Fern, Dylan McDermott and Jake Picking were among the first to comment, making us have reason to believe they'll be tapped for the cast. 

FX

Earlier this week, Murphy also shared a poster for season 10 of AHS, which has so far been promoted with imagery of super-sharp, scary teeth. Back in August, Murphy noted that production for season 10 would begin in October—and that yes, the teeth are a clue for the theme.

The season 10 cast was confirmed in February and includes Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin plus Paulson, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. 

Is it too soon to count down to Halloween again?

Trending Stories

1

Carrie Underwood's CMA Awards Wink Sparks Debate: Who Was It For?

2

Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Pregnancy Speculation After CMA Awards

3
Update!

How to Watch the 2020 CMA Awards on TV and Online

4

Chelsea Houska Breaks Her Silence on Teen Mom 2 Exit

5

Kelly Clarkson Reveals 6-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Zoom Trick