Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Luke Cook Welcomes First Baby With Wife Kara Wilson

A star is born!
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Luke Cook and his wife of nearly a year Kara Wilson took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child.
The 33-year-old actor, who stars as Lucifer Morningstar in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, posted a black and white photo of him and the newborn, captioned, "Chaplin Benjamin Cook. Born 11/11/2020. Kara was brave. We all cried. He's a joy."
Kara also shared a touching post alongside a photo of her cradling the newborn in a hospital bed.
"Chaplin Benjamin Cook [red heart emoji] I've dreamt about what this moment would feel like for what seems like an eternity," wrote the stylist. "To finally hold you in my arms for the first time. To stare at you. To take you in. To breathe you in. That smell...It's what only my dreams have been made of. And now here you are."
The new mom continued, "This little person, Our little person. Those little feet. Well...Huge feet. It's been you in there this whole time. Love. Pure, unconditional, Heart shatteringly overwhelming Love. Yesterday you made us a family, You made me a mother and you became our whole world."
Kara concluded the touching post by thanking Chaplin for choosing her and Luke "to be your guides through this life." As she noted, "I am in heaven!"
The couple announced they were expecting the new addition back in June with an adorable post on Instagram.
"We're going to have a little baby! A little baby boy. And we're very excited and a little bit scared but mostly very excited!" Luke wrote. "The day we found out Kara was pregnant it was raining in LA and the world was going into a frenzied lockdown. I think we both felt a bit scared about what kind of big mean pandemic ridden world we were bringing a child into."
The actor continued, "But... despite all the crap, all the nonsense, all the mean people, all the people who eat with their mouth open, all the people who stand too close when they talk, all who don't indicate when they drive... life is good. So damn right we're bringing a baby into this world! And I will personally see to it and that he's not mean, and he certainly WILL NOT eat with his mouth open. That is a guarantee."