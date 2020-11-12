Big Brother's Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Welcome Baby No. 2

Attention, houseguests: The Big Brother fam is growing!
Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Brendon announced the news via Twitter, writing, "Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA. I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior."
Pops also confirmed that they've yet to decide on a name for their newborn.
Rachel and Brendan—who met while competing on season 12 of Big Brother in 2010 and went on appear on multiple seasons of The Amazing Race—also share a 4-year-old daughter named Adora Boreali.
After announcing her pregnancy in May, Rachel caught up with E! News exclusively and said she couldn't wait for Adora to become a big sister.
"I'm most looking forward to Adora being able to have a sibling," she shared at the time. "My sister and I are so close and Brendon is so close with his family [so] it's nice to have people on your team and I wanted to give that to Adora. It's so special to have a sibling to understand and go through life together. I wanted her to have that too."
As her pregnancy continued, 36-year-old Rachel kept her Instagram followers up to date with plenty of maternity photoshoots and moments with Adora. The new mom said she planned dedicate her final trimester to spending time with Brendon and their little girl before their son arrived.
"I told Adora the next few months are hers!" the reality TV star shared in July. "We're going to do everything fun together and make lots of memories as a family of 3!!!! ...I want her to know how important she is to us."
Rachel and Brendon aren't the only Big Brother power couple to go the distance. See how your favorite BB showmances panned out right here!