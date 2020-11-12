Lady A Pulls Out of 2020 CMA Awards After Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lady A is putting safety first.
Close to one hour before the 2020 CMA Awards were about to kick off from Nashville, the country music group announced they would be pulling out of the live show because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Taking a look back at last year's CMA Awards and all the fun that we have every year getting to hang out with our country music family!" the band wrote on Instagram with a photo from the 2019 show. "Sadly, one of our immediate family members has just tested positive for COVID-19 this week. So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we've decided to stay home from the awards tonight."
Lady A continued, "We're bummed that we won't be able to perform with Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but luckily Charles already taped his performance with Carly Pearce so you will still be seeing him take the stage! We'll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y'all! Stay safe out there."
Earlier in the week, fellow country music singers Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard dropped out of the CMA Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.
It was going to be a big night for the group composed of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood.
The trio was nominated for Vocal Group of the Year and was scheduled to perform with Daris as a group. In addition, Hillary was expected to take the stage with Thomas Rhett, Chris Tomlin and Reba McEntire for a special performance of "Be a Light."
"Going to the CMAs for the first time is pretty cool," Chris explained on Good Morning America. "The message of the song, what an incredible statement. In a world full of hate, be a light."
Ultimately, country music lovers can still cheer on the group from home. And in the weeks to come, fans can enjoy the holiday season with Lady A's Christmas album titled On This Winter's Night Deluxe.
"We've always loved the holiday season, but it has become even more magical now that we're parents," the group shared on Instagram. "We added a new, original song that was inspired by our kids, plus our take on a few of our favorites, which has brought us so much joy."
The 2020 CMA Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.