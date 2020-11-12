Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

CMA Awards 2020: See Charlie Puth, Reba McEntire and More Stars Attending the Show

The CMA Awards kicked off with a bang—especially with the fun, fierce and fabulous fashion. See all of the stars who showed up and showed out at the annual event.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 12, 2020 12:41 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesCMA Awards
Related: Reba & Darius Rucker on Hosting 2020 CMAs & Performing Together

It's that time of year! 

The 2020 Country Music Awards are in full effect, which means the biggest and brightest stars are pulling out all of the stops. And because this year's live broadcast will look slightly different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are making sure it's one memorable ceremony.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who are co-hosting the awards show in the heart of Nashville, previously told E! News tonight is going to be unlike any other.

The list of performers alone are proof. Case in point? Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay will sing their hit collab "10,000 Hours." Plus, Charlie PuthJason Aldean, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and many others will take the stage later tonight.

As for the nominees? Country music royalty and emerging artists are all vying for an award. However, Miranda, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice can all rest easy. In the morning, it was announced they each earned trophies ahead of the night.

photos
The Best CMAs Fashion of All-Time

But before the annual ceremony kicks off and more awards are handed out, see who showed up and showed out for the annual ceremony. From glitzy gowns to eye-catching suits and flashy accessories, get lost in the fashion in our gallery below.

ABC
Charlie Puth

The singer wows the red carpet with his white-hot ensemble at the 2020 CMA Awards.

ABC
Reba McEntire & Rex Linn

Tonight's host is here! Reba stuns on the red carpet with her love by her side, Rex Linn.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Carly Pearce

Green with envy! The "Call Me" singer makes heads turn with her enchanting emerald-colored dress at the CMA Awards. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Jake Owen & Erica Hartlein

Two words: relationship goals! The dynamic duo makes a grand entrance at the star-studded ceremony.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Laura Veltz

You can never go wrong with a little black dress, and Laura Veltz's fabulous design is proof.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Chris Tomlin & Lauren Bricken

It's a party of three! The couple walks the red carpet with Lauren showing off her growing baby bump in a glitzy black gown.

ABC
Ashley McBryde

The musician looks anything but blue! Ashley dazzles on the red carpet in a vibrant sapphire gown at the annual ceremony.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale

The power couple lights up the room looking effortlessly elegant in their matching black ensembles.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Natalie Hemby

The singer and songwriter is a vision in white with her eye-catching design. From the puffed sleeves to the plunging neckline, this is one fabulous gown.

ABC
Charley Pride

The music legend attends the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Trending Stories

1

CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

2

Usher Shares the First Photo of Newborn Daughter Sovereign

3

Here's a Royally Perfect Sneak Peek Inside Kate Middleton's Palace

The night is just getting started. For the latest and greatest updates on the awards show, E! News has you covered. Click here to see the complete winners list, OMG moments and more.

Trending Stories

1

CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

2

Usher Shares the First Photo of Newborn Daughter Sovereign

3

Here's a Royally Perfect Sneak Peek Inside Kate Middleton's Palace

4

Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Spilling White House "Secrets" to Obama Girls

5

Jason Momoa Was "Completely in Debt" After Being Killed Off GOT