Selena Quintanilla's Family and Netflix Hit With $1 Million Lawsuit Over New Series

Selena Quintanilla's father and sister are facing a $1 million lawsuit after producing a Netflix series based on his daughter's life.

According to documents obtained by E! News, Selena producer Moctesuma Esparza filed a lawsuit against Abraham and Suzette Quintanilla and Netflix on Nov. 6. In the suit, he claims that Abraham signed a contract agreeing to give him the rights to the life stories of the Tejano singer in 1995.

Moctesuma goes on to claim in the suit that he, Suzette and Abraham discussed the creation of a series based on Selena's early life in 1998. It was a follow-up to the biopic starring Jennifer Lopez. However, their plans never came to fruition.

Since then, the Quintanillas have produced another show with Netflix titled Selena: The Series, which is completed and set for a Dec. 4 release.

In creating the Netflix series, Moctesuma alleges Abraham breached their contract. Furthermore, he accuses Netflix of ignoring his rights to Selena's life stories.