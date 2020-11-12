Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

SKIMS' Fits Everybody Underwear Collection Restocks Today in New Colorways

You'll love these new fall and winter-ready hues!

By Carolin Lehmann Nov 12, 2020 5:00 PMTags
Kim Kardashian's bestselling underwear is back in stock now, in new, limited-edition dusk, copper, juniper and cypress hues that are perfect for fall and winter. As its name implies, the SKIMS Fits Everybody collection comes in standard and plus sizes and includes panties, bras and bodysuits

Shop some of the highlights from this new SKIMS drop below before they sell out!

Addison Rae Stars in the Campaign for Disney's New Limited Edition American Eagle Collab

Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

We love this square-neck bodysuit with a thong back in cypress. Pair jeans overtop.

$58
SKIMS

Fits Everybody Cami Bodysuit

This cami bodysuit in juniper has a scoop neckline and thong back. 

$58
SKIMS

Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit

This copper bodysuit with a thong back has a flattering high neckline. It has a high-cut leg opening and is super comfy. 

$58
SKIMS

Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette

This classic triangle bralette has mesh lining for support and a hook-and-eye closure.  

$32
SKIMS

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra

This simple scoop-neck bra looks seamless under clothes and has adjustable straps. 

$32
SKIMS

Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra and Cheeky Brief

This simple bandeau bra pairs perfectly with the cheeky briefs, which hit below the natural waist.

$28
(bra) SKIMS
$18
(brief) SKIMS

Fits Everybody High Waisted Thong

This high-waisted thong doesn't dig and has a seamless look. 

$20
SKIMS

Fits Everybody Boy Short

This high-waist and full-coverage boy short is great to sleep in as well as wear under clothing.

$22
SKIMS

Up next, 15 holiday gifts that give back 2020. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

