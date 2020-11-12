Hey Girl, Here Are 40 Fun Facts About Ryan Gosling

Related : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

It's neither crazy nor stupid to love Ryan Gosling—especially on his 40th birthday.

That's right, the La La Land star turns the big 4-0 on Nov. 12 and we're celebrating the only way we know how: Gifting you with all of his secrets.

In honor of the his milestone birthday, we're revealing hot goss about the Hot Gos (see what we did there?), including the shocking reason he was suspended from school in the first grade to the unexpected "great love" of his life. (Eva Mendes, you may want to look away!)

Plus, did you know that Gosling lived with one of his Mickey Mouse Club co-stars when they were teens, even sneaking into Disney World to stir up trouble? Or that the First Man actor gave himself a tattoo and took dance lessons with a Dancing With the Stars champion?