Scarlett Johansson Debuts Her Wedding Band After Marrying Colin Jost

Related : Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's Road to Marriage

Scarlett Johansson is a married woman, and has the bling to prove it.

In October, the Avengers star wed Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update host Colin Jost in an intimate wedding ceremony. On Nov. 11, paparazzi shots of ScarJo walking down the street in New York City revealed she's currently rocking a gold wedding band to show off her new marital status.

Scarlett and Colin's big wedding news was revealed by the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels, a charity organization that provides aid to older adults and seniors who are struggling with food insecurity.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," read the organization's post on Oct. 29. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."