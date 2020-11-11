Darcey & Stacey Silva Are Feeling Bieber Fever Ahead of the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Time for a little double trouble!
Reality Star of 2020 People's Choice Awards nominees Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva talked with E! about all of their favorite stars ahead of the PCAs on Sunday night. So who are the Darcey & Stacey stars obsessed with this year?
"One of our favorite TV show is 90 Days: Happily Ever After," the women shared while answering each others sentences. "It keeps us tuning in Sunday night's. You gotta love the drama and the franchise."
"I've got to love The Bachelor because you know, I love to love," Darcey shared about her own personal favorite show. "The Bachelor has been a good show for many years. I've followed it, and I think it's a good show for everybody."
When it comes to music, there is one pop star who stands above the rest—Justin Bieber! "Big shout out to Justin Bieber," the ladies revealed. "We love him and his new album Changes it always touches our heart. Stacey and I love to love and we love our Justin Bieber."
Stacey also revealed that she is definitely feeling the country music scene right now. "Dan+Shay," she shared about the musicians she's listening to right now. "Got to love our country music too. They really are someone who touches my heart every time I listen to country music."
Darcey also added, "I really feel like 'Speechless' makes me speechless, and who knows, it could be a wedding song."
Of course, the ladies are also crushing on fellow nominee and Extraction star Chris Hemsworth. "Got to love Chris," Darcey shared. "I really feel like he's just really talented and I can't even."
You can catch the ladies on Darcey & Stacey on TLC. Plus, don't forget to watch the E! PCAs this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. to find out if Darcey and Stacey or any of their picks will be going home with a PCAs trophy!