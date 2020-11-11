Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Bachelor Nation is about to get a little bigger: Krystal Nielson is pregnant!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum announced the big news on YouTube Wednesday, Nov. 11 with a video titled "A New Chapter," which started off with Krystal taking a pregnancy test on Aug. 9.

"That would be so bananas if I was pregnant," the 33-year-old star said at the time. "Like, if I saw and know, I'll feel relieved. And I'd be like, 'OK, not yet. Still got time.' I might go make myself a skinny margarita, to be honest. And if it's a yes, I'm going to freak out."

The fitness guru then reflected on how her "whole life would change" and noted she was "so scared." When it came time to look at the results, she shrieked, "Oh my god! I have a baby inside me."

The video then cut to her cuddling with her new boyfriend Miles Bowles. "Just found out today that Miles is pregnant," she said with a giggle. "I don't really feel too scared because I just feel it was so lined up. Everything has just lined up. And I don't feel scared. I just feel excited for how it's all going to happen."