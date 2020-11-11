Savannah Chrisley on Where She & Nic Kerdiles Stand After Ending Their Engagement

Focusing on the present.
Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles called off their engagement in September, with the Chrisley Knows Best star writing in a since-deleted Instagram post that they had "decided to call it quits" after three years together.
Now, Savannah is opening up about where she and the former pro hockey player stand today.
Alongside her father Todd Chrisley, the 23-year-old told E! co-host Justin Sylvester on Wednesday, Nov. 11's Daily Pop that she and Nic are "both doing good."
"We're both very young and ambitious," Savannah explained. "We're following our dreams and we have the rest of our lives to figure it out."
In fact, as she pointed out, one of her dreams is coming to fruition today. Savannah is launching a cosmetics line, Sassy by Savannah.
"So for that, I'm so excited," she added.
Todd chimed in to praise his daughter, telling Justin, "This girl is a worker!"
With Todd looking radiant as ever, Justin asked if it's Savannah's products that are making his skin shine, or something else.
The 51-year-old recalled posting a selfie in which he looked particularly youthful, explaining that everyone was asking for his skincare routine.
"People kept saying, What are you using?' and I don't use that much," Todd told Justin. "I use—what is the stuff that pumps in the bottle?"
"Cetaphil," Savannah responded.
That, and an LED light that Savannah recently bought him, Todd said.
"Well, you bought it," she laughed. "I just used your credit card to buy it. I'm not paying $1,800 for that thing."
Todd was not as amused!
"And here I thought she bought me a gift," he responded, making sure to note that on top of his typical skincare routine, he undergoes a laser treatment "about once every three months."
The father-daughter duo went on to talk all things Chrisley Knows Best, which returns to USA tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 12.
"During this pandemic...so many people that have reached out to us and said, 'This show is getting me through the pandemic,'" Todd explained. "It's a good escape. So that makes me feel good. I want to make people laugh."
He'll certainly do so this season by the looks of this exclusive trailer! It features everything from truffle pigs to Todd trying to uncover a neighborhood drug deal.
"I'm always paranoid about my kids being around anyone with drugs or whatever," Todd admitted on Daily Pop, much to Savannah's amusement. "And I really thought that based off of some stuff that happened in our neighborhood, that that was what was going on."
"And it ended up not being what was going on," he added.
Savannah just laughed, chiming in, "This is coming from the man that's never been around a drug in his life."
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview with Todd and Savannah Chrisley in the above clip!
Chrisley Knows Best returns Thursday, Nov. 12 on USA Network at 10 p.m.
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)