Demi Lovato Reveals Why the People's Choice Awards Have "Always Meant the Most" to Her

Demi Lovato is gearing up to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., and she couldn't be more excited to take the reigns of the biggest event in Hollywood! The star talked with Late Night With Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers to share some thoughts on her new gig ahead of the big night.
"I'm pretty excited you know, I don't feel like there is too much at stake," she joked. "When it comes to the National Anthem or the Super Bowl there is a little bit more pressure than hosting an awards show. Just because if you mess up the lyrics than people come after you as an American."
While there may not be as much to worry about, Demi still asked for a few tricks of the trade from the late night host himself.
"I am still nervous, like don't get me wrong. Hosting is not my first language so to speak. Singing is," she shared. "So if you have any tips, please let me know because I know you've done a ton of hosting yourself including this talk show."
Thankfully, Seth did have one fun tip for the pop icon that will help calm her nerves at any point during her hosting duties.
"Well the only thing I'll tell you is that you will do far better at hosting than I would do singing the National Anthem," Seth teased her. "So keep that in mind at any point that you feel nervous at all."
"This is up to the people, and in fact, this has always been the award show that has always meant the most to me because they are the ones who get to vote. They are the ones casting the decisions, and it's not up to some academy that you know that is political or whatever. This is up to the people, and that's what this year has been about listening to the people. Finally we're doing it again, but it's going to be less pressure and more fun."
To see what Demi has in store, tune in Sunday night to the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m.!