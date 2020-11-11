Wentworth MillerKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Watch Corey Gamble's Jaw-Dropping Split During Dance Battle With Tristan Thompson

As Kris Jenner said of her man, Corey Gamble, "The fact that you can do the splits is epic." Keep scrolling to see his applause-worthy party move in action.

BRB, we have to scrape our jaws off the floor. 

If there's one way to really get a party going, it's with a split. Exhibit A: This video of Corey Gamble dropping it low to the ground while on vacation with the Kardashians. In what appears to be footage from the family's recent trip to a private island for Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday, fans can see Kris Jenner's boyfriend show off his impressive move as he faced off against Tristan Thompson in a dance circle. 

After kicking off his shoes, Gamble showed Thompson how it was really done when he continued to get closer to the ground and then finished with a split that basically made everyone lose their minds. In the footage Jenner posted on her Instagram Story, everyone is seen running around in shock and awe, Gamble the undeniable winner. As La La Anthony screamed into the camera repeatedly, "I'm done!"

Jenner captioned the video, "He really is a mood. HBD @coreygamble." 

On Nov. 10, Gamble celebrated the big 4-0. "Thankful for alll the Love today," he wrote on Instagram to commemorate the milestone. "Pulled up on 40 right." In fact, the star showed off more of his moves when he posted a clip of himself dancing on the beach to kick off his big day. 

Meanwhile, there was no shortage of love from his second family, the Kardashians, including from his other half of more than six years

"Happy birthday @coreygamble!!! You are such an incredible man and I am so grateful and thankful to God for putting you in my life!!!" Jenner wrote to him. "Everyday with you is an adventure and we definitely have the most amazing magical life."

As the Kardashian matriarch elaborated, "Thank you for being the best partner, friend, confidant, therapist, advisor, travel star, and dance partner, and for always being there for my kids and my grandchildren. We all adore you... thank you for always looking out for all of us and holding us down. You make me laugh... and you are truly the life of every party."

Case in point: his applause-worthy party move. "The fact that you can do the splits is epic," she noted. "I love you babe!!!"

