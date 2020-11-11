Pregnant Emma Roberts Recalls the "Difficult" Process of Freezing Her Eggs After Endometriosis Diagnosis

Related : Emma Roberts Confirms Pregnancy and Reveals Baby's Sex

Emma Roberts is baring her bump—and her soul.

It's no secret by now that the Holidate star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. In fact, as the star of Cosmopolitan's December/January issue, the pregnant actress' baby bump took center stage during the shoot. In an accompanying interview with author Stephanie Danler, the 29-year-old star went deeper, pulling back the curtain on her endometriosis diagnosis, fertility revelations, freezing her eggs and her eventual baby news.

"At 16, I thought, By the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids. And then I was 24 and I was like, Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?" she recalled in the interview. "With work, especially with acting—the travel, the hours—it's not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way."

However, having children became more of a conscious priority after Roberts learned she had been suffering from undiagnosed endometriosis since her teenage years. "I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and, later, have to cancel meetings," she explained. "I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn't look into it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic? In my late 20s, I just had a feeling I needed to switch to a female doctor. It was the best decision. She ran tests, sent me to a specialist. Finally, there was validation that I wasn't being dramatic. But by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, 'You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.'"